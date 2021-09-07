Kids waiting at stop, not enough working buses for Youngstown students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District reportedly has 10 bus drivers waiting at the lot to take kids to school.

They don’t have enough busses in working order.

A concerned parent told us kids were supposed to be picked up at 6:20 a.m.

Now some won’t get picked up until 9:30 a.m.

The manager of the bus garage said they’re short on buses that are inspected. He said they have too few mechanics to get all the work done and they have an older fleet.

The busses that are getting fixed will have to then get inspected by the state and won’t get put into the rotation until at least late this week or next.

Denise Dick, communications liaison for YCSD, said they asked an outside provider for 12 additional buses, but only got three. She also said they’re doubling up on routes to pick students up, as well as utilizing vans Tuesday morning.