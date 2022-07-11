YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Children Summer Arts Camp has returned to Stambaugh Auditorium for the second year!

The camp kicked off Monday and serves to increase children’s access and appreciation for the performing arts.

Stambaugh Auditorium is partnering with already established summer camps in the city including the City of Youngstown Department of Parks and Rec, Boys and Girls Club, and Jewish Community Center.

The five-day camp features sixty local children who each have a role in the musical production of “Johnny Appleseed.”

The camp also features local arts organizations, as well as the world-renowned Missoula Children’s Theatre based in Montana.

“It’s a great week and a great time for the children to experience all of the arts and culture in the Mahoning Valley as well as be part of a play that’s going to be presented on Friday at two o’clock,” said Joann Stock with Stambaugh Auditorium.

Monday was audition day, where each child learned what role they’ll play in the performance Friday.

In addition to preparing for the musical, students will be experiencing workshops by organizations like the Butler Institute of American Art, the Youngstown Playhouse, and OH Wow!