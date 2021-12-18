BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids at Akron Children’s Hospital of Mahoning Valley got a Christmas surprise today. They received a brand new teddy bear.

This was made possible by the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

They called the Build-a-Bear store in Southern Park Mall to help.

Store manager Chris Cunningham was more than willing to let them use the store.

For the past two years, the Hope Foundation has made teddy bears there for kids at the hospital.

Kids filled out a check list to design their bear exactly how they wanted.

Twenty-six bears were made for kids to help brighten their holiday spirit.

“It was priceless,” said Rey Espara, a board member for the Hope Foundation. “It was the most gratifying experience I have ever had in my life; to see that child open up that box, it’s just heartwarming.”

Bears started being made at 10:30 a.m. They were delivered to kids at the hospital by 1 p.m.

The Hope Foundation hopes to continue making bears for kids at the hospital each year.