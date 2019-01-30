Kids left out in cold by Microsoft Xbox Live

On one of the coldest days of the year, kids who are off from school here in the Valley and in many parts of the U.S. had issues most of the day accessing Xbox Live gaming services.

Service problems started early Wednesday and were resolved, for the most part, by 3:30 p.m.

The issues surrounding Xbox One console startup, sign-in, title update errors, and our status page have now been resolved. Thank you for sticking with us while our teams addressed these issues and we appreciate the reports. As always, we’re here and we’re listening.— Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 30, 2019

Our teams have identified the cause for our earlier issues and are continuing to address these now. Thank you for your patience, we’ll update again when we know of any other changes.— Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 30, 2019

Kids wanting to play games like Fortnite, Call of Duty and the newly-released Kingdom Hearts were frozen out of gameplay with others for several hours via Xbox Live online gaming. That’s a service where players can compete remotely.

Hundreds of school districts across the northern U.S. canceled classes Wednesday because of the bitter cold temperatures. Many schools have already closed for Thursday, too.