Kids left out in cold by Microsoft Xbox Live

On one of the coldest days of the year, kids who are off from school here in the Valley and in many parts of the U.S. had issues most of the day accessing Xbox Live gaming services.
Service problems started early Wednesday and were resolved, for the most part, by 3:30 p.m.
Kids wanting to play games like Fortnite, Call of Duty and the newly-released Kingdom Hearts were frozen out of gameplay with others for several hours via Xbox Live online gaming. That’s a service where players can compete remotely.
Hundreds of school districts across the northern U.S. canceled classes Wednesday because of the bitter cold temperatures. Many schools have already closed for Thursday, too.