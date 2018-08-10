Kids graduate from Campbell Youth Police Academy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) - It was graduation day for kids at a youth police academy in Campbell.

Twenty-six kids were honored during a ceremony at Campbell Middle School on Friday. They ranged in age from 8 to 16.

Over the past seven weeks, they learned laws about bullying, stealing and even sexual assault.

Program Director Delphine Baldwin-Casey said she wanted kids to learn that there are consequences for not obeying rules.

"For some kids, it's very hard for them to follow rules because some of them don't get discipline at home or rules can be different depending on where you're from, so the one thing I wanted to do was put in place rules that normally would apply to all of us," she said.

Baldwin-Casey is a former Youngstown police officer. She has been directing youth police academies for 10 years, but this was the first youth academy that she has directed in Campbell.