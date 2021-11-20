Kids give out record number of holiday meals in Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Kids in Struthers helped give away Thanksgiving meals Saturday.

They are part of the Boo Squad. The kids handed out bags of non-perishable items as well as turkeys for those who need a little extra help this holiday season.

Recipients picked up meals at Struthers High School in a drive-thru.

The kids were glad they could bring a little joy to those who need it most in their community.

“Seeing the smiles on people’s faces, knowing that they have a meal for this Thanksgiving,” said sixth grader Madison Medvac.

This year, the Boo Squad gave away 213 meals – a record number. They said they are very thankful for the community support.