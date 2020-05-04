Kids getting meals in Boardman can take something home for their pets

Boardman Local Schools will hold its weekly meal distribution on Monday, May 4

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kid’s getting a free meal at Boardman schools this week will also take home something for their pets.

New this week, an Animal Charity humane agent will join volunteers and hand out pet food to help families who may be struggling to feed their pets.

Boardman Local Schools will hold its weekly meal distribution on Monday, May 4 (11:00am – 2:00pm) at Boardman High School’s parking lot. All children ages 1-18 are eligible.

All children, regardless of income, from the ages of 1-18 are eligible for meals: 5 breakfasts and 5 lunches for the week.

Children should be present.

Meals will be distributed while they last.

This will be a drive-thru type of pickup so families will not congregate in lines. We will hand out meals from Doors 8 and 9 of the High School (The Glenwood Jr. High side of the building)

If you have any questions, please call the Boardman Schools at 330-726-3404.