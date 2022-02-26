CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Around 40 different vendors were at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center’s first Kids Career Fair. It helped showcase the many different jobs people could have in the Valley.

Kids of all ages were present. Jessica Cene with MCCTC said it’s important to teach kids about careers at a young age.

“College is of choice and we promote college here at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. However, trades are another choice,” Cene said.

Manufacturers, medical personnel, cosmetologists and insurance agents were some of the jobs kids could explore at the fair.

Each vendor had a job-related activity at their booth.

“There’s something for everyone here today,” Cene said.

Lots of kids were having fun exploring.

“I did makeup on a paper and I got a pop-it. I went over there because you can make your own popcorn,” said one kid.

Showing kids career opportunities close to home is why many vendors helped out.

“The population declines and we want to keep our kids here and working and there’s so many amazing small businesses here,” said State Farm agent Jamie Blott.

“The more opportunities that they can see today the more they’re going to be enriched for growing and investing in their lives in the future,” said Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition founder Dave Hughes.

MCCTC is already enrolling students for next school year.