WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — You could definitely feel the heat and humidity Monday morning and early afternoon. We found some children cooling off at the splash pad in Warren.

This is located at Packard Park behind Packard Music Hall.

The kids were having fun running through the water.

Patricia Cobb was there with her great-grandson and said it was a great way to soak up the beautiful weather.

“During the summer months this is where I bring him and my other grandchildren we come down here and we enjoy it so now that um summer’s coming to an end so now we’re down here just finishing up enjoying the water before they cut it off,” said Cobb.

The splash pad in Packard Park will close for the season on Tuesday, Sept. 6.