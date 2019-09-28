Kids enjoy outdoor activities at Leetonia Sportsman's Club's Kids Day.

Kids Day rolled into the new season with plenty of outdoor activities for National Hunting and Fishing Day

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia Sportsman’s Club held their 44th annual Kids Day on Saturday.

“Recent years, we have been getting between 600 and 700 kids that come out for Kids Day, so it’s a great event for people to come out from the Mahoning Valley and Columbiana County,” said co-chairman Tom Butch.

Kids Day rolled into the new season with plenty of outdoor activities for National Hunting and Fishing Day.

“Two rifle, shotgun turkey shoot and the archery. We also have trophies for the fishing event. We have trophies for the biggest fish, smallest and the most fish,” Butch said.

Jackson Whipskey and Parker Klotz discussed their favorite things to do at the event.

“I like to go canoeing. It’s just fun to be out there and they don’t really care as long as you keep your boundaries,” Whipskey said.

“I like going to get snow cones from over there,” Klotz said.

Whipskey believes that this event is very beneficial for kids because it’s a good way to get them out of the house and try out new things.

“Kids stay inside nowadays and do stuff on their phones or on TV and it’s nice to come out here to fish and shoot,” Whipskey.

In recent years, Butch said they have had a lot more kids from the Mahoning Valley.

“I think a lot of those kids don’t get the outdoor opportunities that we get down here in Columbiana County. A lot of kids don’t get to shoot rifles, shotgun or archery. They don’t get to go fishing a lot. It’s one time a year for these kids to do this I believe,” Butch said.