WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — With warmer temperatures Monday afternoon, some children found a way to cool off in Warren.

Kids were having fun running through the water or having it dumped on them at the splash pad at Packard Park.

Parents who were there said they are happy to have a close-by place to bring their children to beat the heat.

“Trying to drive all the way to water parks, you’re paying so much money in gas then you’re paying so much money to get into the park just to enjoy a little bit of time with your kids. It’s rough but being able to come here — it’s convenient, it’s free and your kids can have a blast,” said Ashley Crislip.

“I love that it’s in Warren. We used to have to go to Cortland so if I get here early enough there’s not too many kids. I like to let my babies play,” said Ratosha Burney.

The splash pad at Packard Park opened for a preview day in Aug. of 2020 but officially opened full-time last summer. It’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.