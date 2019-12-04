Kids + coats = smiles at Youngstown firefighters union coat giveaway

Students at Martin Luther King Elementary School said they were excited when they were told they would be received a coat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It might have been cold outside Wednesday, but it was pretty warm inside Martin Luther King Elementary School.

Providing the warmth were members of Youngstown Professional Fire Fighters Local 312, who are supplying 350 coats to city school students.

The money for the coats was raised through a fundraiser earlier this year. Union members distributed coats at four schools Wednesday, and they will follow that up by visiting three more schools Thursday and one on Friday.

City school district officials helped compile a list of students who needed a coat for the winter and supplied that list to members of the firefighters union.

Students at MLK looked excited to receive their coats, cradling them, putting them on and smiling as members of Engine 12 and other firefighters helped them find the right size.

The students said they were excited when they were told they would be received a coat.

“It’s really nice to have a warm coat when it’s cold,” said fifth-grader Daizangely Font.

Zykier Jordan, another fifth-grader, was wearing his coat as soon as he got it.

“I’m real excited,” Jordan said. “I like the design on it. It’s fairly comfortable.”

Jayden Santiago, a fifth-grader, also praised the design on his coat.

“It feels warm,” Santiago said.

Shelbi Knicely, 11, said the coat fit her two main criteria for coats; her coat is soft and warm.

“I like it because it’s warm and soft inside,” Knicely said. “I like soft coats inside and really warm coats.”