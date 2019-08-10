Kick’s Lounge gives to the community with back to school giveaway

Kick’s Lounge on Market Street gave away 250 Nike bags filled with school supplies.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A clothing store in Youngstown gave back to the community Saturday with a back-to-school giveaway.

Kick’s Lounge on Market Street gave away 250 Nike bags filled with school supplies.

“We just wanted to reach out to the community and give back, and basically it’s all about the kids,” said Alex Kim, manager at Kick’s Lounge.

Kim said this is the first time they had an event like this at Kick’s Lounge. Before opening last year, the store was known as K&P was located on the east side of Youngstown.

Now, with a new name and location, Kim says they are excited to continue connecting with the community.

“It’s very cool for the community. I think it really helps people out who can’t afford stuff right now,” said Saevion Williams of Youngstown.

Along with the free school supplies, there was food and music.