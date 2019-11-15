Keystone Safari kicking off holiday season with free kids admission

The park will allow up to three children -- ages three to 12 -- to enter the park for free with each paying adult

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) — Local zoo, Keystone Safari, is kicking off the holiday season with a free weekend for kids.

From Thursday, Nov. 14 through Sunday, Nov. 17, the park will allow up to three children — ages three to 12 — to enter the park for free with each paying adult. Children under the age of three are always free to enter the park.

Keystone Safari is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors can see holiday lights and other holiday attractions, including horse-drawn wagon rides, camel rides, reindeer feeding and family photo opportunities.

There are over 50 species at Keystone Safari that can be seen and some can be fed through the walk-through section of the park.

The holiday season hours every Thursday through Sunday will continue through January 5, weather permitting.

Additional hours are expected between Christmas and New Year’s. The park will be closed for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Updates and more information can be found at the Keystone Safari website or the Keystone Safari Facebook page.