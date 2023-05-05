YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s looking like the weather is going to shape up perfectly for Youngstown State University’s 2023 Spring Commencement Saturday.

Over 1,500 students dressed in caps and gowns will be commended for their hard work. For the graduates, this celebration highlights their ability to overcome adversity after living through all phases of the pandemic.

“Maybe the silver lining in all of that is you are probably much more resilient,” said Jeffery Allen-Dean of Batante College of Health and Human services.

And the theme for this year’s commencement is just that: resilience. Elizabeth Brassell, a keynote student speaker, embodies resilience and determination.

“I was born three months early, they didnt think I was going to make it so just to be here is an honor for me,” said Brassell.

Elizabeth lives with cerebral palsy and despite her challenges she will be graduating with a bachelor’s degree in social work from YSU.

Her message for this years class is powerful.

“Determination is the key to success in both life and career, it takes determination to get here today,” said Brassell.

Brassell inspires all those around her.

“She just said to me before we were on camera its such an honor for me and I said no Elizabeth you’re the honor; you honor us. So I hope she believes that,” said Helen Lafferty, the interm president of YSU.

YSU faculty say this is the most exciting time of the year for the students, families and staff.

For detailed maps and parking information, visit YSU’s website.