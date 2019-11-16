Key Republican in impeachment inquiry visits Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Republican from California who has been widely publicized for his role in the impeachment hearings was in the valley Friday night.

Devin Nunes is a key Republican figure on the committee in charge of the impeachment inquiry on Capital Hill.

He jumped on a plane right after the hearings and flew with U.S. Representative Bill Johnson to Youngstown. He was welcomed by a standing ovation for his timely visit with Mahoning County Republicans in Youngstown.

He spoke to over 560 attendees at the sold out event at the Maronite Center. He took questions from the audience ranging from the whistleblower to Ukraine corruption to the latest on the Donald Trump impeachment process.

Although it seems very timely, this visit was booked for months.

“We have been working on this for a few months with Congressman Bill Johnson. We thought with the impeachment trials going on that Devin Nunes would be a great speaker for us and that he would have a lot of interesting things to say and be a good draw for our fall fundraiser for the fall dinner,” said chairman of the Mahoning County Republican Party Tom McCabe.

Nunes was introduced by Bill Johnson and left the dinner to go back to Washington D.C. and prepare for more of next week’s impeachment process.