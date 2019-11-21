Kent Trumbull to add bowling to athletic program

Bowling will be an official sport beginning in 2020 at Kent State Trumbull

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Bowling will be an official sport beginning in 2020 at Kent State Trumbull.

Dr. Daniel Palmer, interim dean and chief administrative officer, announced the changes Wednesday.

The new bowling coach will be Dale Johnson, who has been coaching at Champion High School since 2010 and became the head bowling coach in 2014, the same year they won an Ohio High School Athletic Association state title.

Johnson has been bowling at state and national levels since he was 18.

Local games will be played at Champion Lanes.