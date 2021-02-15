Kent State University releases goal for fall semester 2021

President Todd Diacon said Monday that their goal is to "approach a normal level of operations"

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University officials gave a glimpse Monday of what they hope the fall semester will look like for students and staff.

President Todd Diacon said Monday that their goal is to “approach a normal level of operations in the fall semester with more in-person opportunities for living, learning and working.”

The assumption, Diacon said, is that all students and faculty that want to be vaccinated will have done that.

“We will do our best to ensure that all students have more opportunities for in-person learning, as we know this is important for many of our students,” Diacon said.

Even with vaccinations, face coverings will still be worn and it is possible that some level of social distancing in the classroom will remain in place through 2021.

The university will be approaching normal but no pre-pandemic, Diacon said. Residence halls will operate at near capacity, but without three students in a room, as was done previously.

In-person activities will reappear along with athletic events where some attendance is permitted.

More university employees will be on campus but some remote work will still be in place.

“Students an expect to see noticeably more fact-to-face courses during the 2021-2022 academic year. To accommodate more in-person classes safely, more room on campus will be used,” Diacon said.

Study abroad programs will recommence but with fewer students.

“In short, we will control what we can control. If vaccines are fully available, we expect the upcoming academic year to feature more in-person classes and a more normal level of residence hall living,” Diacon said.