KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Incoming freshmen at Kent State University will be paying more for their education this fall.

The board of trustees approved the increase on Wednesday, raising tuition by $225 per semester.

So, incoming freshmen at KSU will now pay just over $5,700 a semester.

There will also be an increase at the regional campuses in Trumbull, Salem and East Liverpool. Lower-level courses will be $127 and upper-level courses will be $149.