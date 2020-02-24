Kent State Trumbull unveils Full-Tuition Scholarship for local highest-achieving students

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – This year’s graduating high school seniors with a cumulative GPA of 4.0 or higher will be able to attend Kent State Trumbull this fall, tuition free.

The campus has added the Full-Tuition Scholarship to its list of other automatic freshman scholarships.

The scholarship completely covers fees and yearly tuition, which is under $6,500 this year. Students must maintain a 3.5 GPA to renew the scholarship for three additional years.

“We feel like this is a great time to offer this scholarship, which essentially covers all tuition costs for up to four years,” said Dr. Daniel Palmer, Interim Dean and Chief Administrative Officer at Kent State Trumbull. “We want to expand our role in educating, training and ultimately retaining the Valley’s brightest talent.”

To qualify, students must be admitted by May 1 and have a 4.0 or great cumulative high school GPA at the time of admission.

These scholarships are only available to students who enroll full-time at Kent State Trumbull for the 2020-2021 academic year (12 or more credit hours per semester).

According to Palmer, the campus began offering automatic scholarships three years ago to reward local high-achieving students and their parents.

Other Kent State Trumbull automatic freshman scholarships for graduating high school seniors admitted at Trumbull by May 1 with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher include:

Dean’s Scholarship (3.8 GPA or higher) $4,000

Gold Scholarship (3.6 GPA of higher) $2,000

Silver Scholarship (3.3 GPA or higher) $1,500

Bronze Scholarship (3.0 GPA or higher) $1,000

All of the automatic freshman scholarships can be combined with other privately funded and Honors scholarships. However, automatic freshman scholarships cannot be combined with one another.

For more information about Kent State Trumbull and its scholarships, visit their website or contact Assistant Director of Student Services Nicolette Fenlock at 330-675-8847 or nmhall@kent.edu.