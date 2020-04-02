Kent State Trumbull student helps put out fires after COVID-19-related layoff

Firefighting runs in Forrest's family -- her father, grandfather and grandmother were Warren Township firefighters

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Kent State Trumbull student who was recently laid off due to the COVID-19 outbreak is dedicating her time to help a local fire department.

Psychology major Krysta Forrest, who graduated from LaBrae and Trumbull Career and Technical Center in 2018, has spent the past two months volunteering for the Braceville Fire Department.

Kent State Trumbull said Forrest would volunteer at the station while balancing school work and a full-time job as a cleaning technician.

Forrest was laid off from her job during the coronavirus outbreak. Now she is dedicating most of her time to treating injuries and fighting fires.

“In a matter of a week, you find out that you do not have a job and all of your classes will be remote,” Forrest said. “That’s stressful. However, it warms my heart knowing that I am helping someone on their worst day.”

Firefighting runs in Forrest’s family. Her father, grandfather and grandmother were Warren Township firefighters. Forrest’s grandmother was the first female firefighter to work for that department.

Forrest also volunteered with Warren Township Fire Department from 2015 to 2018.