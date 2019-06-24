Kent State Trumbull branch names interim dean and chief administrative officer

Daniel E. Palmer will take on the roles, starting July 1

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – An assistant dean and associate professor of Philosophy has been named the new interim dean and chief administrative officer.

Daniel E. Palmer will take on the roles starting July 1, according to Kent State University’s Vice President for System Integration Nathan Ritchey.

Palmer joined the Trumbull campus in 2001. He served as assistant dean since 2010.

Ritchey said Palmer will bring his knowledge to the new role.

“Dan Palmer has served as an excellent assistant dean and will continue to bring his wealth of institutional knowledge, leadership experience and regional expertise to this new role,” he said.

Palmer said he looks forward to the new position.

“I am truly honored to have been selected to serve as the interim dean of the Trumbull Campus. I believe that the campus is very well positioned to build upon our strong record of teaching, research and community service as we seek to best serve our students and our community,” he said.

He is replacing Dr. Lance Grahn, who served as dean of the campus since 2015. Grahn is retiring on July 1.

Palmer earned his Ph.D. from Purdue University, a master’s degree from Villanova University and his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green.

Palmer is an active member in civic groups in the Mahoning Valley and other areas.