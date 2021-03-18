Kent State to hold in-person graduation ceremony, including Class of 2020

Alumni who graduated during 2020 are invited to return for an in-person commencement ceremony

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University plans to hold an in-person graduation ceremony this year for the Spring Class of 2021 and will hold a ceremony later for the Spring Class of 2020.

An in-person commencement for the class of 2021 is planned for May 10, and a ceremony will be held Homecoming Weekend this fall for the Spring Class of 2020.

The announcement was made Thursday.

Kent State President Todd Diacon said outdoor ceremonies for the Spring Class of 2021 will be held during the week of May 10. There also will be a virtual commencement for all colleges and degrees on May 15.

All of the commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed.

Both ceremonies will adhere to safety guidelines.

Students graduating from a regional campus, such as Kent State Trumbull, will receive an announcement about their ceremony from the campus dean. As always, regional campus graduates are welcome to participate in the ceremonies on the Kent Campus as well.

Alumni who graduated during 2020 are invited to return for an in-person commencement ceremony as part of Homecoming Weekend 2021. More specific details will be forthcoming.

Kent State will also host the College of Podiatric Medicine’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 21, at the Kent Campus Student Green.