WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Kent State University Trumbull held its first-ever white coat ceremony on Tuesday.

Thirty students in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program took their oath to provide the highest quality care and service. It’s an important next step in their professional career.

“It’s a rite of passage. It’s when the sophomore student gets their lab coat and gets their uniform and then they begin practicing in the clinical setting,” said BSN coordinator Gina Severino.

The BSN program at Kent State Trumbull started 17 years ago.