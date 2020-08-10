Kensington boy’s hog goes for $26K at Junior Fair to help pay family medical bills

Tyler Beadnell's dad has stage four melanoma and is getting treatment in Cleveland

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – This past weekend, Columbiana County held its Junior Fair. It allows the 4-H kids to show off the animals they raised and sell them in an auction. For a boy from Kensington, his hog got resold five times. It was not because of the pig but because of where the money was going.

Tyler Beadnell is just like the other 4-H kids. He raised an animal to be sold at the Junior Fair. But a few days before, he told his mom he wanted to use the money to help the family.

“Mom, I want to donate my money to dad and you for the medical bills, hotels and gas money for running back in fourth,” Tyler’s mom, Tina, explained.

The family has been traveling from Kensington to Cleveland. Tyler’s dad, Toby, has stage four melanoma. So once announced, the bidding took off.

“I just thought I was doing it for my dad and I didn’t think it was going to go for that much,” Tyler said.

Total raised, about $26,000. Then he broke the news to his dad.

“And I just said, ‘I just wanted to,’ and he said, ‘We’ll how much a pound did you get?’ I said, ‘I sold it five times,'” Tyler explained.

Which is rare for something to be sold more than once.

“Thank you all. Thank you all very much!” Tyler said before embracing his mother at the end of bidding.

Tyler put a lot of smiles on faces.

“I’m very proud of him. His dad and I are very proud,” Tina said.

Tyler said his dad is a 10 out of 10 for importance in his life.