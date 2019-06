WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kenny G will be coming to Packard Music Hall on Sept. 7.

JAC Management Group said the show will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Pre-sale details will be announced soon.

The American saxophonist is a Grammy and American Music Award winner, selling 75 million records across the world.

For more information, visit packardmusichall.com.