HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Shenango Valley Catholic School System announced Friday that it has surpassed its first fundraising goals.

Through donors and community efforts, a total of $484,000 was raised. The original goal was to raise $400,000 by July 31.

According to SVCSS, the funding allows for the continued programming for grades pre-K through 12 for the 2022-2023 school year.

“It is impressive to see the community come together so quickly to secure Kennedy Catholic High School. I am hopeful the recent momentum will continue to build so that k-12 Catholic education continues to be an option for families in the Shenango Valley,” said Jim Gallagher, superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Erie in a statement.

A Christmas in July fundraiser will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Kennedy Catholic Middle/High School. The event will feature a spaghetti dinner, bake sale, basket raffle, silent auction and kids’ activities.

Proceeds will go to Kennedy Catholic Schools.