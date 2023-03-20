HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic Schools have found a new school president after an extensive search.

Karen Ionta will be the new school president. She originally joined the Board of Directors in late 2022 and quickly developed strong relationships with the school district, according to a news release from the school district.

Ionta has had plenty of experience in the school system. She was a teacher throughout her life along with being a principal and a superintendent for multiple school districts.

“I believe each person has distinct value and maintains the right to achieve their full potential. Based on this right, my relationships with students, staff, board members, parents, and community members, will reflect the respect to which all are entitled,” said Ionta.

Karen Ionta will start on March 27.