Keeping yourself and others safe on slippery winter roads

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Snow is coming to northeast Ohio, which means icy, wet roads and, unfortunately, accidents.

“We see a lot of people either colliding with other vehicles or sliding off the roadway,” said Chris Flynn, owner of Boardman Towing.

While some accidents can’t be avoided, there are some measures you can take to, hopefully, lessen your chances of getting into a crash.

Before hopping into your car, it’s important to make sure your car is in good condition. Simply checking the tread and pressure of your tires, the heat and fuel levels can help a driver avoid any issues on the road.

It’s also smart to have a charged cell phone with you in case you do get into an accident or if road conditions leave you stranded.

Once you’re on the road, taking your time is a simple way to keep from crashing.

“Leave early,” Flynn said. “People get in a rush and they start making decisions because they are in a rush. The car can’t maneuver the way that they’re expecting it to. Braking is less responsive in the snow and ice. Steering is less responsive, so you need to make your turns in slower speeds, you need to slow down earlier, take your time, allow extra space in front of you with the vehicle in front of you.”

Staying aware of other cars is another essential piece to keeping yourself and others safe on winter roads. This also means being extra careful around first responders.

“Towing companies, police, firemen, EMTs are going to be working the roads, tending to car accidents or cars that have slid off the road,” Flynn said. “Watch for flashing lights and emergency vehicles and slow down and move over for us, give us room to work. We would like to get home at the end of the day, too.”

Drivers who do not comply with Ohio’s Move Over Law could not only find themselves in trouble, but also get in the way of others who may be in trouble.

Since 2004, the Move Over Law is specifically enforced to protect law enforcement officers, emergency responders, road crews and tow truck operators along the side of the road.

