STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — As Christmas quickly approaches, many will be rushing out the door to catch a flight or make a road trip to see their loved ones. There are some precautions people can take to keep their houses safe while no one is home.

“If you’re going to be out of town, let your close family and friends know that way someone can keep an extra eye out. That way if they notice something before we do, they can call us and we can check on it,” said Jeremy Cramer, a patrolman with the Struthers Police Department.

Cramer said there are some steps to take to have it appear as if someone is home.

“I’d leave a light on at least. Somebody sees an empty dark house, they think nobody is there, but if the light’s on it can kinda deter them a bit,” Cramer said.

In addition to leaving a light or two on, leaving a television or radio on with the volume high can keep potential home invaders away. He said there is one simple step that oftentimes people forget.

“t’s always a good idea to keep your car locked, your houses locked and all that. A lot of people that break in just go grab handles, and if it’s open they go in,” Cramer said.

Cramer also said people should think before picking up their phone and posting their whereabouts on social media.

“People see that, I mean they know they’re out of town, they know how far away you are, how long it will take you to get home so they’ll kinda try to capitalize on that,” Cramer said.

The Struthers Police Department does take an extra precaution at this time of year to ensure the safety of people’s houses.

“Call us, ask to have extra patrols, we’ll keep extra guys in the area, make checks on the house,” Cramer said.

As always, if you see something in your neighborhood or on home security systems, say something to police.