Keeping pets safe during Labor Day weekend activities

(WKBN) – The last few weeks of summer are here, and families are still taking advantage of the warm weather this Labor Day weekend. If your pets will be joining in on the fun, there are some safety tips to keep in mind.

“First of all, you want to make sure your pets are vaccinated. If they’re out among other dogs, having the kennel cough vaccine, which is Bordetella, that’s an important one,” said veterinarian Dr. Donald Allen.

Allen said dogs don’t necessarily have to be in direct contact with another dog to catch a virus, which is why it is very important to make sure vaccines are updated.

If you are traveling to a lake, Allen said to make sure the waters have not had any recent toxic bacteria.

“So a lot of these algae do have toxins in them and if you let your dog, like a lot of labs like to swim, Golden Retrievers sometimes get out in the water water too, but they’re going to be ingesting some water,” Allen said.

He said it is best to keep pets from going into the lakes because you never know what else could be in there.

“We don’t drink from it, but we shouldn’t let our pets either. Always take enough water with you if you’re going to a picnic or going hiking,” said Allen.

Over at Lake Milton, dog owner Aalison Panteleris said after hearing about algae killing several dogs in North Carolina, she makes sure he stays far away from the water.

“I told my fiance, ‘Have you heard these stories about the water?’ He cannot go in there. I was like, ‘There’s all these stories, these dogs just in the water and then they are gone,” said Panteleris.