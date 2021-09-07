Keeping kids, schools safe during a rise in COVID-19 cases

(WKBN) – As kids return to school, there are extra precautions being taken to keep kids safe from COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise recently, even in younger children.

In Ohio, the number of kids getting sick from COVID-19 is rising fast. Since the school year started, on average, at least 24% of the cases reported daily are from children under 18.

“We are now seeing more and more children get infected and get sick, especially if they have underlying

Lung problems like asthma which is extremely common, or problems with their immune system, or problems with development,” said Dr. Frank Esper at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

The CDC has made it a priority to get kids back into the classroom. To do so, many schools are requiring children and school staff to wear masks indoors.

Many schools in the Valley have chosen to take such precautions, while those in Pennsylvania will be required to wear masks starting today.

Most children cannot get the vaccine as of now, but what are some steps that parents can make to ensure their child stays healthy this school year?

We have mentioned that many schools have resorted to wearing masks while indoors. But another big thing is getting vaccinated.

Children under 12 are not eligible, but doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say parents should consider getting their kids vaccinated if they are older than 12.

“These vaccines have shown to be very effective and very safe in children. We watch everybody very closely to make sure there are no severe side effects. But we can tell you that the infection is very severe, so when we balance the benefits and risks, the benefits far outweigh the risk,” Dr. Esper said.

Some parents may still be hesitant about the vaccine, but Dr. Esper says it’s really going to be the best way to keep your child healthy.

Everyone should continue washing their hands often and social distancing when possible.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 in children include fever, chills, cough, stuffy nose and loss of taste or smell.

If you suspect your child is sick – contact your family physician or pediatrician.