Keeping it fresh: New machine helps Boardman prepare ready-to-heat meals for remote students

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Food servers in the Boardman School District are learning to use a new food sealing machine that helps them better serve their students.

A $20,000 grant from No Kid Hungry helped the district buy its new Oliver Food Sealer.

School officials said the food sealer helps prepare fresh, reheatable meals for both students learning remotely and those eating in other parts of the buildings due to social distancing.

“With this new process, we will produce a meal with a smaller container that still contains the same amount of food as we had been serving but with less packaging,” said Food Services Director Natalie Winkle. “It will make the ready-to-heat meal easier to store in the refrigerator for parents at home and easier to pack for our staff.”

The district’s food service department has served more than 187,000 meals to in-person and remote students since the school year began on Sept. 14.

“In the weeks since we’ve received this food sealer, food pickup and distribution has been so much more efficient,” Winkle said. “Packing and storing the more compact containers has left less plastic waste behind, so it’s better for our environment, too.”