‘Keep on keeping on’: Mahoning County Dog Warden thankful for July progress

(WKBN) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden announced some good news about their dogs Sunday.
On Facebook, they listed the following stats for the month of July:
- 10 dogs adopted
- 8 dogs went to rescue
- 40 dogs returned to their owners
- 5 dogs transferred to humane agencies
They also said that none of the dogs are having to spend months and months with them.
The longest a dog has spent with them was 37 days.
The Mahoning County Dog Warden posted that despite what’s been going on in the world, the “keep on keeping on.”