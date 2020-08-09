‘Keep on keeping on’: Mahoning County Dog Warden thankful for July progress

(WKBN) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden announced some good news about their dogs Sunday.

On Facebook, they listed the following stats for the month of July:

10 dogs adopted

8 dogs went to rescue

40 dogs returned to their owners

5 dogs transferred to humane agencies

They also said that none of the dogs are having to spend months and months with them.

The longest a dog has spent with them was 37 days.

The Mahoning County Dog Warden posted that despite what’s been going on in the world, the “keep on keeping on.”