Keep babies safe this season from RSV infection

The viral infection is predicted to be severe this year, come early and last longer than usual

(WKBN) — We all know its flu season, you’ve been warned to get your vaccine, but another illness, that may not effect you, but little ones in your family is on the rise.

This may not be the first warning you’ve heard of for RSV. The reason for that is, the viral infection is predicted to be severe this year, come early and last longer than usual.

Typically, the season that the virus flourishes is Nov. to March or April.

RSV is a viral infection that can be just a common cold in adults.. but in babies, it may settle in their lungs and trouble their breathing.

Children under the age of one are most at risk, under six months, even more so.

While its symptoms aren’t far off from a cold, it can turn into a hospital trip for the baby and even be life threatening.

“Both influenza and RSV are viral illnesses, antibiotics don’t do anything for viral illnesses. The treatment is almost exclusive supportive care. We keep the baby safe and comfortable while their body fights the infection. They may need supplemental oxygen, they may need IV fluids,” said Hospitalist Leroy Eberly at Akron Children’s Pediatric Hopsital.

He added, in extreme cases, the child may need to be put on a ventilator, but all of this is to just make it easier for them while their bodies fight off the infection.

Experts at Akron Children’s hospital said they’ve seen children as old as two years with RSV and already this year, they’ve had many babies in the ER for it.

“It can get whats called bronchialitis, which is more of a lung infection than an upper resp. Tract infection it can result in the m being hospitalized and it can potentially be a life threatening situation for them,” said Eberly.

It may start off with symptoms like runny nose, or severe cough. But, when you start to notice your baby struggling to catch their breath, if they’re moving their chest or belly farther than normal or if they’re having moment of paused breathing, also known as apnea, it’s time to head to the hospital.

If the child does have RSV, it doesn’t always mean a hospital stay. Your doctor may tell you they are well enough to fight the infection at home.

Eberly adds, if that’s the case and new symptoms show up, go back to the ER.

To lower the risk of children contracting RSV, remember to wash your hands, don’t let other people kiss your baby, touch your baby’s face and if the person is sick, limit their contact.