(WKBN) — Last week’s snow and freezing rain may have added extra weight to your roof that could lead to a leaking problem.

27 First News spoke with roofing experts about what may be causing this and what you should do in the event of a roof leak.

Roof leaks are common in the winter months, especially after getting the amount of snow our area has.

“A lot of times what happens is when the ice and snow builds up on a roof it finds the weakest link,” said John Lee with Lee & Sons Roofing.

Mike Staneck with M&C Construction said ice dams are the most common source of roof leaks in the winter.

“What happens is the water dripples down to the roofline, down to the eve by the gutter and then it builds an ice dam where the water starts to back up under the shingles and that’s where the water starts to come into the house,” said Staneck.

Staneck said heat cables can help prevent ice damming and he encourages putting them in the spots that don’t get a lot of sunlight as that’s where the snow and ice dam builds up the most.

To minimize the damage inside your property, you’re encouraged to funnel the water flow and collect water from the leak inside of a bucket.

Roof leaks can and will spread causing extensive damage to your home, which is why catching them early on is key.

“If you’re getting water on dry wall, it could actually turn into mold later down the road. The best thing is if you see that wet area try to cut it out,” said Lee.

While plastic sheets, waterproof tarps and roofing cement can cause a temporary fix for a leaking roof, contacting an expert is always recommended.

“Keep an eye on your roof, any abnormal noises. Have a qualified contractor come out to inspect your roof if you suspect any type of damage,” said Newton Falls Joint Fire District Lieutenant Tom Toporcer.