WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two K-9s with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office got some much-needed equipment for their work.

K-9s Lord and Lincoln have received a donation of body armor.

The bullet-proof vests came from the non-profit Vested Interest and are embroidered with “In memory of Officer Jason Lagore and K-9 Ranger.”

The potentially lifesaving body armor is custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and employed with law enforcement or related agencies.

Each vest costs about $960 and the agency accepts donations. More information about the program can be found online at www.vik9s.org.