PINE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a stabbing at George Junior Republic in Mercer County Friday where one victim was flown to the hospital.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, one juvenile entered another juvenile’s room to assault him.

The juvenile being assaulted then used the pencil he had to stab the other boy in the torso, according to the report.

The stab victim was flown to a children’s hospital in Pittsburgh for is injuries just before 11:45 a.m.

PSP says the investigation is ongoing and the Mercer County District Attorney is reviewing the investigation regarding charges.