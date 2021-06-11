Juvenile to face reckless homicide charges in death of 16-year-old

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 16-year-old boy will face charges in Mahoning County Juvenile Court of reckless homicide and tampering with evidence that took the life of another 16-year-old Thursday afternoon.

The charges are both third degree felonies.

The victim was found shot to death about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a 2758 Hammaker Street apartment on the north side.

The suspect was taken into custody for questioning before being taken to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said the two teens were playing with a gun when the gun went off, killing the victim.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the victim’s name. His death is the 13th homicide in the city this year. Overall, 50 people have been shot in Youngstown in 2021.

Last year at this time, there were 31 people, including 12 of 13 homicide victims, shot in the city and 98 overall, including 27 of 28 homicide victims. That came after a year in 2019 when 58 people were shot.