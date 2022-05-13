YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a juvenile was shot while riding a moped in Youngstown.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday on Millet Avenue.

Police say the juvenile was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

Investigators are still on the scene.

A moped was seen lying on the road and several evidence markers were placed on the road.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.