GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Sunday afternoon.

Officers said a teen boy riding his bike was hit by a red car just after 2 p.m. It happened at the corner of Edgewood Avenue and Blaine Street.

The car was last seen driving north on Edgewood.

The boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grove City Police Department at 724-458-7925.