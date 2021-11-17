‘Justice Bus’ comes to Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) is helping the community assess their legal needs. They partnered with the Mahoning County Law Library to bring the Ohio Justice Bus to town.

On Friday, the bus will make an introductory visit to Youngstown’s Newport Library. The goal of the visit is to learn about legal services that Youngstown neighbors want and need.

They also want to connect with local law professionals about volunteer opportunities. It will provide another source of legal advice for the community.

“We have those digital resources that we provide, but sometimes, that in-person conversation is just the best source of information,’ said Erin Phemester, PLYMC chief experience officer.

The Ohio Justice Bus will plan future visits based on the needs of the community.

The bus will be at the Newport Library on Market Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.