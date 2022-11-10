(WKBN) — Bullying, monitoring screen time, school and activities — it’s a lot for parents to manage, but a local author offers a dose of reality.

“Just Kidding” is a collection of parenting stories by Columbiana’s Gail Hettrick, who also happens to work here at WKBN. As Hettrick warns parents, you won’t be inspired, but you will be relieved.

“In a world where you constantly see perfect posts and these idyllic-looking lives, ‘Just Kidding’ is about all of those moments in-between. Parenting isn’t perfect, there’s going to be chaos. You’re going to have days when you go, ‘What?’ This book will help you embrace every moment,” Hettrick says.

You can find the book on Amazon or order directly from dorrancepublishing.com.