WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Trial is set to begin Monday for a Niles man accused of multiple counts of rape.

Joshua Barnes, 30, faces several charges, with five being for suspected rape of a minor in August 2021.

The case involves a girl who was 10 to 13 years old at the time of the offenses.

Police said that Barnes admitted to it.

Trumbull County Court records show that each count carries a potential life sentence.