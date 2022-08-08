YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway for a man accused of a double shooting in 2018 that killed a man.

Judge John Durkin is hearing the case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court against Lavontae Knight, 27, of Ferndale Avenue.

Knight faces charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping for the Dec. 30, 2018, shooting death of Trevice Harris, 27, and the wounding of a woman who was with Harris.

The two were found in an SUV at a Market Street gas station.

Police said there were three different crime scenes; the place where the two victims were abducted, the place where they were shot and the gas station where they were left.

Detectives were able to get enough evidence to charge Knight shortly after the victims were found.

While he was in custody for the Harris murder, Knight was charged with aggravated murder for the Oct. 25, 2018, shooting death of Josh Donatelli, 25, in an Imperial Street home on the lower West Side. A trial date in that case has not been set yet.