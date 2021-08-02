Jury selection underway in Coitsville hotel murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the case of a man accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death at a Coitsville hotel.

Francis Rydarowicz, 50, is accused of aggravated murder, murder and domestic violence for the June 19, 2019, stabbing death of Katherine Rydarowicz at the King’s Hotel on U.S. 422.

Judge Anthony Donofrio is hearing the case.

Reports said Katherine Rydarowicz was covered in blood when she was found by police and paramedics with a stab wound to the back. She died at the scene despite attempts to revive her.

Francis Rydarowicz was arrested shortly after her death and has been in the county jail since his arrest.

The trial was set to get underway in April after prosecutors were able to access the victim’s cell phone. Judge Donofrio granted a continuance so defense attorney John Juhasz could have time to prepare a defense for whatever was found on the phone.