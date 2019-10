Jason Hymes faces a murder charge for the death of his wife

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of beating his wife to death in February.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito is hearing the case against Jason Hymes, 46, who faces a murder charge for the death of his wife Ryan Weaver.

Police said Hymes beat his wife in the parking lot of a North Side bar then continued beating her at their North Side home, where she passed out from her injuries.

She later died at St. Elizabeth Health Center.