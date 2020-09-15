Jury selection underway in 2018 Youngstown murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas for a man accused of an August 2018 shooting death on the East Side.

Myckle Hughes, 23, of Campbell, is on trial before Judge John Durkin on charges of aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery for the death of 18-year-old Sean Bell of Youngstown.

Bell was found shot to death in a car on Oak Street Extension.

Hughes was arrested several hours after Bell’s death at a business in Campbell.

Police have not released many details in the case, only to say that Hughes was planning on robbing Bell.

