YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of sex crimes against two children.

Butler Johnson, 30, of Magnolia Avenue, is going on trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio on a 15-count indictment.

Johnson is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape, five counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Those charges stem from attacks on a girl between Jan 2014 and October 2019. The victim in the case was 12 when the attacks began and one of the attacks took place on her birthday, according to the indictment in the case.

The remaining three counts are for attacks on a girl that began in January 2014 and ended the day he was arrested in the case in October of 2020. The victim in that case was 4 years old when the attacks began, according to the indictment.

Johnson has been in the jail since his arrest.