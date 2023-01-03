YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of attacking a paramedic who was treating him for an overdose.

Dustin James, 38, of Boardman, is on trial before Judge Maureen Sweeney on two counts of felonious assault, two counts of assault, two counts of obstructing official business and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

James is accused of attacking a paramedic Dec. 24, 2021, in Boardman as they were treating him in an ambulance for an overdose.

Reports said James took a needle out of the paramedic’s hand and tried to stab them with it.

After James was arrested and posted bail, he was arrested in June on charges he broke his girlfriend’s nose. He faces charges of felonious assault and domestic violence in that case, which is being tried separately.